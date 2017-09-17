WEEKEND WEB: Destiny 2 a distinct improvement on original

VIDEO GAME REVIEW

DESTINY 2 (X1/PS4/PC)

OUT NOW

This sequel to the divisive open-world shooter improves extensively over the ‘guinea pig’ original game – and could now prove to be the destiny for many naysayers.

When Halo developers Bungie unleashed the revolutionary-tagged MMO shooter (with RPG elements) three years ago it split gamers across the board – but after some annual expansions this overhaul has undoubtedly improved the overall experience.

With honed gameplay, graphics and user interface, social media feedback has definitely been adhered to, as humanity’s last safe city falls after an overwhelming invasion by the brutal Cabal forces of the Red Legion – led by their imposing commander Dominus Ghaul.

Through a fully-fledged cinematic story (that starts with the destruction of The Tower which is replaced by a new social arena called The Farm) and the tried and tested classes familiar to fans – Titan, Hunter and Warlock – you must reunite humanity’s scattered heroes, stand together, and fight back to reclaim your home.

By venturing to mysterious and unexplored worlds – which are more lusciously-paletted this time round – of the solar system (including moons of Jupiter and Saturn) you discover an arsenal of newly-tagged weaponry and devastating new combat abilities as you battle old adversaries.

The lack of new enemies – there’s only variations on species from the last game – a slightly niggling sense of over-familiarity, and major annoyance of micro-transactions, may be gripes for some, but there’s no doubt that this is an advancement over its predecessor, with favourites like Raids and Strikes still intact.

With a refined multiplayer that shifts its focus to a more tactical four-versus-four arena, and new modes headlined by the stand-out ‘Survival’ extension, this sequel definitely rewards the persistent player – particularly when reaching Level 20 and ending the campaign – with a whole plethora of end-game content.

It may still not quite be the ‘complete’ package as yet, but it still offers something that stands out as being distinctly different – and with patience your ‘destiny’ can still be a truly rewarding one.

Rating: 4/5

Gavin Miller