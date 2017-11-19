WEEKEND WEB: Death of gallant Holbeach soldier in 1917

Have your say

MEMORIES OF THE GREAT WAR: How we reported events 100 years ago

A Holbeach soldier who had received the Conspicuous Gallantry Medal at Gallipoli had sadly died in a military hospital.

Geoffrey Charlton Paine Rumming (29) was a petty officer in the Royal Naval Air SErvice and had heroically swam ashore while under fire to rescue the wonded during the landing on June 4, 1915.

He had also taken part in the first armoured car attack against the Turks, where he had received a serious shrapnel wound that eventually lead to him being discharged.

He never fully regained his health and passed away in early November.

At the outbreak of the war Mr Rumming had been a n assistant and traveller for Mr AW Tindall, of Barrington MIlls, Holbeach, and regularly attended markets throughout the district.