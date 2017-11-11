WEEKEND WEB: Court Register

Have your say

The following decisions have been made by magistrates at court hearings. In all drink-drive cases, the legal limit is 35 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, 80 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood or 107 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of urine. Addresses of defendants published here are taken from the legal records held by the magistrates’ courts. V/S means victim surcharge.

Lincoln Magistrates’ Court

September 21

Serge Ambaa (36), of Oriole Drive, Cringleford, Norfolk. Speeding (Swineshead Bridge). £146 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Norbert Barany (25), of Delgate Avenue, Weston. Failed to give driver ID (Lincoln). £660 fine, £66 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts.

Jurgita Dagiene (40), of St Thomas Court, Long Sutton. Speeding (Long Sutton). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Trevor Davis (46), of West Drove South, Gedney Hill. Speeding (Crowland). £96 fine, £30 v/s, £40 costs, 3pts.

Joanne England (32), of St Swithins Close, Bicker. Speeding (Boston). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Sharon Foster (38), of High Road, Whaplode. Failed to give driver ID (Lincoln). £660 fine, £66 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts.

Przemyslaw Gliniecki (37), of Piccard Drive, Spalding. Speeding (Sutterton). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Sylwia Jurkouska (34), of Sandholme Lane, Frampton. Speeding (Leverton). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Rimvydas Kazokaitis (32), of Grevel Close, Spalding. Failed to give driver ID (Lincoln). £660 fine, £66 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts.

Laura Krusnauskaite (35), of Waterden Close, King’s Lynn. Speeding (Whaplode). £58 fine, £30 v/s, £12 costs, 3pts.

Claire Maitland (39), of Edinburgh Drive, Spalding. Speeding (Whaplode). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Vetrichelvan Murugaiyan (37), of Mayday Road, Croydon. Speeding (Spalding). £70 fine, £30 v/s, 3pts.

Lydia Neilan (67), of Lincoln Road, North Hykeham. Speeding (Swineshead Bridge). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Stephen Oxley-Bryan (34), of Borrowdale Close, Carcroft, Doncaster. Speeding (Swineshead Bridge). £100 fine, £30 v/s, 3pts.

Sandro Silva (38), of Albert Crescent, Hampton Vale, Peterborough. Speeding (Crowland). £245 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts.

Andrzey Sliwa (28), of Juniper Crescent, Spalding. Speeding (Sutterton). £100 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Amanda Vines (47), of Oak Square, Crowland. Speeding (Spalding). £440 fine, £44 v/s, £85 costs, 5pts.

Gary Wells (52), of Oakwood Avenue, Dunstable. Speeding (Crowland). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

September 25

Robert Carter-Surridge (30), of Snaith Avenue, Fosdyke. Failed to comply with indication given by solid white line road marking). £125 fine,£30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

John Merrell (70), of Sunnyside Park, Worcester. Speeding (Langtoft). £150 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 28 days.

September 26

Elizabeth Youngs (54), of Union Street, Holbeach. Drink driving (Holbeach). Community order with alcohol treatment requirement and rehabilitation activity requirement, £150 fine, £85 v/s, disqualified from driving for 60 months.

Darius Alcauskas (48), of Barge Close, Spalding. Speeding (Crowland/Cowbit). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Ciprian Vanea (52), of Cross Street, Spalding. Speeding (Spalding). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Josephine Connors (28), of Baulkins Drove, Sutton St James. Failed to give driver ID (Lincoln). £660 fine, £66 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts.

Katie Eley (40), of Westbourne Gardens, Spalding. Speeding (Cowbit). £165 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Adam Epton (33), of Victory Gardens, Crowland. Failed to give driver ID (Lincoln). £660 fine, £66 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts.

Mark Fisher (51), of Badger Lane, Bourne. Failed to give driver ID (Lincoln). £660 fine, £66 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts.

Edward Garrington (20), of North End, Swineshead. Failed to give driver ID (Lincoln). £660 fine, £66 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts.

Laurentiu Llie (26), of Paynels, Orton Goldhay. Speeding (Cowbit/Crowland). £230 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts.

Aaron Meehan (36), of Wiltshire Road, London. Speeding (Crowland). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Leany Panton (31), of Main Road, Mavis Enderby. Speeding (Crowland/Cowbit). £140 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Vasilijs Sidorovs (39), of Cotton Road, Boston. Speeding (Whaplode). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Sharla Slayven (39), of High Road, Weston. Speeding (Crowland). £146 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Liam Swepstone (19), of St Marks Road, Holbeach St Marks. Defective tyre (Holbeach). £80 fine, £30 v/s, 3pts.

Neil Wallace (41), of Crabtree Road, Wigan. Speeding (Cowbit). £40 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Les Wheeler (52), of Belsize Avenue, Woodston. Speeding (Spalding). £70 fine, £30 v/s, 3pts.

Leonie Wilmot (30), of Marigolds, Deeping St James. Speeding (Spalding). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

September 28

Steven Stapleton (22), of Crowhurst, Werrington. Drink driving (Bourne). £350 fine, £35 v/s, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 20 months.

Clint Elliott (37), of Main Road, Baston. Stole Teng tool kit worth £188.40 belonging to Equip (Market Rasen). £188.40 compensation. Stole padlock worth £34.68 belonging to Mole Country Stores (Market Rasen). £34.68 compensation.

Keith Duff (31), of Queens Road, Spalding. Drink driving (Lincoln). £340 fine, £34 v/s, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 15 months.

Mindaugas Adamonis (51), of Low Road, Spalding. Speeding (Crowland). £153 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Aleksandr Aleksejenko (30), of Ollard Avenue, Wisbech. Speeding (Whaplode). £440 fine, £40 v/s, £85 costs, 4pts.

Martin Baines (37), of Station road, Saffron Walden. Speeding (Crowland). £107 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Tracey Bates (50), of Donington Road, Horbling. Speeding (Whaplode). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Daniel Bourne (27), of Main Road, Benington, Boston. Speeding (Whaplode). £300 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts.