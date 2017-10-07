WEEKEND WEB: Counting down to half-term fun at the arts centre

All the latest news from the South Holland Centre, Spalding

With just two full weeks of school until the kids break up for half -term, we have a host of ideas to help with plans and fill the diary.

Ballet lovers are preparing for a real treat when Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland is broadcast live from the Royal Opera House to the South Holland Centre cinema screen on Monday, October 23 at 7.15pm.

This colourful family-friendly production, from the world-class Royal Ballet, brings together instantly recognisable characters including the highly-strung Queen of Hearts, a sinuous caterpillar and a tap-dancing Mad Hatter.

For children wishing to sing, dance and act on the stage, there’s a spooky two-day youth theatre with Act II this half-term. Frankenstein 2525 is open to little monsters aged seven to 13 on Monday and Tuesday, from 10am to 4pm, with a performance to family and friends at the end of the last session.

As far as movie screenings go, we start the week with The Emoji Movie, certificate U.

Emojis live in every smartphone and this story follows Gene, who is the only Emoji capable of multiple emotions but who just wants to be ‘normal’.

James Corden, Anna Faris and Patrick Stewart are amongst the stars who lend their voices to this Sony Pictures Animation movie.

Screenings run at various times from Monday 23 to Saturday, October 28, including a relaxed screening on Thursday, October 26 at 11am.

Meanwhile, Tutti Frutti Productions and York Theatre Royal bring Hans Christian Andersen’s well-known tale Ugly Duckling to the Spalding stage.

According to The Guardian, Leeds-based Tutti Frutti “has a reputation as one of the most inspired ensembles specialising in work for very young children” which is one of the reasons we are very excited to bring the show to Lincolnshire for children aged three-plus and their families.

Ugly Duckling is filled with a menagerie of mischievous animals, depicted through inventive physicality and live music and takes places at the South Holland Centre on Wednesday, October 25 at 2pm – and ticket holders can take part in free chick craft activities from 12.30pm.

All half-term event details can be found on the South Holland Centre website www.southhollandcentre.co.uk or by calling the Box Office on 01775 764777.