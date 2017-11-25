WEEKEND WEB: Could you give lovely Blue a home?

Our weekly column from Jerry Green Dog Rescue, with Dog of the Week Blue and Therena’s training tips.

Blue is a positively stunning six-year-old Staffordshire bull terrier who came to our centre after his owner died.

Blue’s circumstances can be difficult for any dog, as he is mourning for his previous owner.

However, on top of that, the very nature of his loving personality means that he struggles in kennels as he is so desperate to be around people.

This is why we are pleading for your help. We need a foster home for Blue, or better yet a forever home to make his environment much happier.

Blue is a fantastic lad and is really good in the home, he can be really nervous around other dogs, so Blue needs to live in a pet- free home.

We are doing everything we possibly can here to help Blue while he is with us, but what he really needs is a stress-free home environment.

We have our fingers crossed that someone reading this column will pick up the phone and offer Blue some respite while he looks for his forever home, or might just love him enough to take him home forever.

Dogs that sit on your sofa!

Some people welcome having their dog sit on the sofa with them while others prefer their dog to sit on the floor.

There is no right or wrong option and it depends on your own feelings about what is okay and what isn’t.

It is important to remember that furniture is comfortable; and dogs are no different from us when it comes to preferring somewhere soft to sit sometimes!

Some owners find that their dog never attempts to get on the furniture, while others may find that they can’t keep their dog off!

Here are some tips to help train your dog to get on and off your furniture:

• Lure your dog onto the furniture with a reward and give it to them when they get on. You can add a verbal cue if you like, for example ‘on’ or ‘up’.

• Lure your dog off the furniture with a reward and give it to them when they get down. You can add a verbal cue if you like, for example ‘off’.

• Every time you ask your dog to get on or off the furniture reward them with something they like. Dogs that are regularly reinforced for performing behaviour when you ask them to are more likely to do it again in the future.

• Practice makes perfect. The more you practice asking your dog to get on and off the furniture, the less you will need to rely on rewards every time (just don’t forget to praise them for doing what you asked if you’re not using a reward).

• Don’t forget that rewards mean different things for different dogs. Some like to receive food while others prefer to be given a toy.

We run a variety of training classes and 1-2-1s at Jerry Green.

If you would like to find out more about positive training techniques call our Centre Trainer on 01205 260546.