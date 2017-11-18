WEEKEND WEB: Christmas fun planned at Jerry Green

Chance to see Santa Paws; looking for a home for sweet Apircot and Therena’s crating tips

Join us for a fantastic Christmas event to raise some vital funds for our rescue dogs.

This year, we have teamed up with our friends at the Sutterton Vet Hospital to put on a great Christmas event and raise money for the dogs at the same time.

Get in the Christmas spirit with some mulled wine or hot choc and some festive songs.

Do a bit of Christmas shopping for your your four-legged friend and take them for a visit to see Santa Paws and receive a Christmas gift

This event will be held on Sunday December 3, from 3-5pm on the field outside the vet practice, with Santa Paws’ Grotto inside.

It is free entry and a visit to see Santa Paws is only £2.50 and your dog will receive a great present to unwrap. What a wonderful way to celebrate the festive season by treating the ones that love you the most!

DOG OF THE WEEK - APRICOT

Could you love our sweet little Apricot?

Apricot the Lurcher is as sweet as her name would suggest.

She can be a little unsure of people at first, but once you have wooed one-year-old Apricot she will supply you with endless cuddles and affection.

Apricot loves to play with other dogs and would happily live with another playful dog pending a successful introduction at the centre.

To take home this lady, who is just as cute as a little button, contact the South Lincs team today.

THERENA’S TIP

There are a number of reasons why a dog may need to be crated, but it always needs to be a positive experience for them and a nice, safe place to be.

Crates come in a variety of styles and sizes, so it’s important to make sure yours will give your dog adequate space. A good rule of thumb is to ensure that your dog is able to lie down with their legs stretched out and stand up without having to hunch over.

Most crates come with a plastic or metal base, but care should be taken to put a non-slip surface inside for the dog to sit or lay on. A piece of carpet cut to size or old towels can prevent slipping. You can also put cosy bedding inside to make your dog as comfortable as possible.

Some dogs also benefit from having a blanket or cover over the top of the crate so they are less exposed.

Once your crate is set up, training can begin. It is recommended that the amount of time your dog spends in the crate is built up very gradually, so they have time to get used to being in it. You can start off by allowing your dog to explore it on their own. You can help by sprinkling treats and putting toys inside it for them to investigate.

Once your dog is comfortable entering the crate, gently close the door and continue to drop treats inside. Open the door after a few seconds and let your dog leave the crate if they wish.

Gradually build up the amount of time your dog is shut in the crate. They should appear relaxed, even better if they settle down in the crate.

If you have any food puzzles or long lasting chews then they can be placed inside the crate for your dog to play with while they are inside the crate. This can be a great way to build up the duration of time your dog spends in their crate and can help them learn to relax and enjoy their time in it.

If done gradually with plenty of reinforcement, most dogs learn to tolerate spending time in their crate.

• We run a variety of training classes and 1-2-1s at Jerry Green Dog Rescue, If you would like to find out more about positive training techniques call our Centre Trainer on 01205 260546.