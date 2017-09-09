WEEKEND WEB: Chance to hear about CCG’s work at annual Public Meeting

DOCTOR CALLING: By Dr Kevin Hill

South Lincolnshire Clinical Commissioning Group will hold its Annual Public Meeting at the Springfields Event Centre, Spalding, on Thursday, September 28.

Open to members of the public, the Annual Public Meeting is the CCG’s opportunity to formally launch its 2016/17 Annual Report and Accounts, and will provide an opportunity to hear about its work over the course of 2016/2017, the CCG’s fourth year of operation.

The Annual Public Meeting is also a great chance for patients and the public to find out more about health services in South Lincolnshire.

The CCG’s Council of Members (Practice Representatives) and Governing Body members will be in attendance, and will present the CCG’s Annual Report and Accounts, and outline the CCG’s performance over the financial year, as well as its plans for the future.

There will also be an opportunity for members of the public to pose questions to CCG representatives.

The Annual Public Meeting will begin at 5.30pm (doors open 5pm) and will conclude around 7pm.

If you would like to know more or register your attendance please contact Julie Ellis-Fenwick, Corporate Secretary, South Lincolnshire CCG:

Email julie.ellis-fenwick@southlincolnshireccg.nhs.uk

Telephone 01522 573939

• South Lincolnshire CCG’s 2016/17 Annual Report and Accounts can be downloaded from its website https://southlincolnshireccg.nhs.uk/about-us/key-documents/annual-report-1/annual-report-2016-2017