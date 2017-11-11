WEEKEND WEB: Can you help make tails wag at centre this Christmas?

MAN’S BEST FRIEND: By the South LIncs centre of Jerry Green Dog Rescue

Santa doesn’t visit our rescue dogs at Christmas, but you can.

Jerry Green Shoe Box Appeal 2017

Each year we run a shoe box appeal from our centres to ensure every dog that comes through our doors in December receives a Christmas present.

This is a great appeal to get involved in for all the family, co-workers and even schools.

All you need to do is find a shoe box or any box really, fill it full of toys and treats for our dogs and wrap it up.

We give them to the dogs to open throughout the Christmas period and any dog that is with us on Christmas day has a great time opening boxes donated by generous Santas.

You can make one up for a specific dog or dog breed – just take a look at our website to see who we have in – or make one suitable for any rescue dog. Our dogs have even put together a little Christmas wish list of the types of things they would like to receive:

• Meaty treats

• Hot dogs

• Squeezy cheese

• Tennis balls

• Squeaky toys

• Teddies

• Harnesses

• Collars

• Leads

Last year for the first time we saw lots of work places get involved, as they just got a bigger box and everyone brought something in each.

It’s a great little project for the kids to get involved in too as it feels great knowing that they are going to make a rescue dog’s tail genuinely wag.

What is great about this appeal too is that you can deliver it to the centre and we will do our best to let you meet a rescue dog to say thank you for your kindness.

DOG OF THE WEEK – MINNIE

Minnie has a bit of a problem that she needs your help with as it is causing her distress.

Everyone she meets, she is failing to impress. She is so full of excitement and can’t keep it down, so when people come she bounds around and around.

She tries really hard to be a good girl but the thought of a new family sends her into a whirl.

It doesn’t sound so bad, but because she is so large that bit of excitement can turn into a barge.

She is such a special lady and she is trying a lot to be so calm and not act like such a clot.

But sometimes that excitement just starts to bubble and try as she may, she can’t help but cause trouble.

To solve this problem she doesn’t know what to do because she can’t help that she is so excited to meet you.

If you can give Minnie that loving home call 01205 260546 or email slincs@jerrygreendogs.org.uk

TRAINING TIP

We have been looking at clicker training; how it is a way of letting your dog know that they have performed the correct behaviour and that a reward was coming.

We have also looked at how to ‘charge’ your dog to the clicker, meaning that your dog will associate the click sound with a treat.

This week we can look at how to ‘shape’ an offered behaviour so it can be used to help train more complicated behaviours.

Shaping is about clicking and rewarding for behaviours that are close to or nearly the behaviour you ultimately want to train. It is about rewarding a behaviour which is ‘nearly there’ and so you are able then to shape it into the final behaviour. For example, teaching your dog to lift one paw and then the other could ultimately end up in a ‘beg’. Build it up slowly and train for short periods at a time.

Click and reward for little improvements in the behaviour working towards the target behaviour.

Once your dog will reliably perform your chosen behaviour you can give that behaviour a verbal cue and so slowly fade out the clicker all together.

• We run a variety of training classes and 1-2-1s at Jerry Green Dog Rescue. If you would like to find out more about positive training techniques call our centre trainer on 01205 260546.