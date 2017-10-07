WEEKEND WEB: Can you help keeps our dogs warm this winter?

Channel 4 might have Bake Off but we still have The Great Doggy Knit off. Now its October and the weather is getting colder, its time to get those knitting needles out again for the rescue doggies.

Could you knit blankets, coats or toys for our dogs to keep them warm this winter?

Dizzy needs a foster home

Get a knitting group together or do it alone. You can drop them off at our centre, post them or leave them in one of our toy and treat bins which are conveniently located in local areas.

We have knitting patterns available too for anyone wanting to try to make a dog coat or greyhound snood. Please get in touch with our centre if you would like one emailing to you.

For those who prefer to crochet we will gratefully receive those too!

If you want to make something for a specific dog, take a look at our website www.jerrygreendogs.org.uk where all our dogs are listed or give is a call.

For anyone wanting a bigger challenge our dogs would also like some knitted toys or teddies to cuddle at night.

Fundraiser Elizabeth says: “Last year for our knit off appeal some kind supporters donated some fabulous knitted Christmas decorations for us to sell at christmas markets to raise money for the dogs.

“They were absolutely fantastic and everyone loved them. I was so impressed by all the fantastic things we received, lots of talented people clearly went to a lot of effort for our dogs and we were so overwhelmed by the support.”

Get those knitting needles ou and #DoItForTheDogs

• Izzy has previously featured in the Guardian before but she is back with a different kind of plea.

The poor little 10-year-old Jack Russell is in desperate need of a foster or forever home. Having been through and recovered from a major breast removal operation, she is in need of some TLC and creature comforts.

Dizzy may be 10, but no one seems to have told her as this girl has a passion for playtime and fun. She is becoming frustrated with kennel life so if anyone can spare their home to give her a break we would really appreciate the support. Our foster parents are provided with all food and equipment needed to care for Dizzy. All you just need to provide a safe home and oodles of love.

Dizzy’s home does need to be pet free as she doesn’t like to share her space and things with other animals... she will walk okay with other dogs at the centre.

If you can help Dizzy please contact the team by telephone on 01205 260546 or by emailing slincs@jerrygreendogs.org.uk

• Always reward the behaviour you want – even if your dog is chilling out! How often do we reward our dogs for being settled but often it is a behaviour we would like to see repeated!

Rewards can be different things for different dogs. Work out what is important for your dog; it may be your attention, a game with their favourite ball or a piece of hot dog or chicken. When you are teaching your dog something new, use a high value treat to really get them motivated.

Reward your dog immediately after they have performed the behaviour you would like to see again. If you are too late you may be rewarding for a completely different behaviour!

Once your dog knows a command, don’t reward every time, save it for really good responses but always smile and tell them how great they are!

When you first train a new command, start off in areas of very low distraction. This could be the living room or any other room in the house. Practice in different locations and gradually – as your dog is really getting to know the command – increase the levels of distraction. Also, practice in different contexts. For example, if you are always standing up when you are training, try doing it sitting down!

Be clear and consistent with the commands that you use. Each member of the family needs to use the same words.

Your training sessions should be short and finish on a positive note.

• We run a variety of training classes and 1-2-1s at Jerry Green Dog Rescue, If you would like to find out more about positive training techniques call our centre trainer on 01205 260546.