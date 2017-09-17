WEEKEND WEB: Book of the Week

Diary of a Wartime Affair by Doreen Bates (RRP £9.99). Available at Bookmark with £2 off and a further 20% discount with the in-paper voucher.
Diary of a Wartime Affair is the exceptionally candid diary of a young and very able woman written in the build-up to and during the Second World War, when she worked as a civil servant in London. She and an older, married colleague, E, fall in love.
Over the years Doreen longs increasingly for a child and, having decided, against all the taboos of the time, to be a single mother, she eventually persuades E to be the father.
E is reluctant - he is smitten with guilt about the effect of his affair on his wife and knows how much more irrevocable would be a decision to become a father.
However, Doreen prevails and after arrival of twins four months after their birth E breaks the news to his wife. The attitudes of E, Doreen’s family, work colleagues and friends are all vividly portrayed in this wonderfully gripping story.
