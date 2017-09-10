WEEKEND WEB: Book of the Week

Bookmark is selling ‘Wrinklies’ Wit & Wisdom’ (RRP £9.99) for £7.99 and an extra 20% off with the voucher.

Old is the new young! Grey is the new black! Rocking chairs are the new rock ‘n’ roll! Saga-louts are the new lager-louts!

This sparkling collection of wrinklie wit and wisdom is proof-positive that the stereotypes of knitting grannies and doddering grandads just aren’t true anymore – if, indeed, they ever were.

Senior citizens are not going gently into that good night. They’re still out there, living life to the full, taking on new challenges and showing us how to grow old disgracefully.

It’s all in here: life, love, the universe, and Viagra. Coffin-dodgers will find lots of laughs, inspiration and ‘Yes, that’s me!’ moments, and whippersnappers who are still some way off the free bus-pass can pick up lots of valuable tips on how to cope when the inevitable happens.

Because, as Maurice Chevalier said, ‘Old age isn’t so bad when you consider the alternative’.