WEEKEND WEB: Bikers and boarders enjoy park in 2011

Looking back to the Lincs Free Press in 2011

Youngsters were able to enjoy a mobile skate park for the day thanks to a grant from Lincolnshire Police. BMX and skateboarding enthusiasts had hours of fun at Holbeach Hurn Village Hall playing field.

The village hall committee received a grant of £360 – money from the county’s seized property fund – to help towards the £660 cost of hiring the equipment. There was also a £50 donation from the village church, St Luke’s.