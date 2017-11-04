WEEKEND WEB: Beautiful pair need a home together

MAN’S BEST FRIEND: By Jerry Green Dog Rescue, South Lincolnshire branch

Axle and India are two stunning German Shepherds who are crossing their paws that they will find a home together soon. They are a really loveable pair who just adore everyone they meet. They do have a very close bond and India does rely on Axle to gain confidence in new situations.

Axle very much loves people and wants cuddles all day long, India takes a little while to get to know people but once she does she becomes your best friend and loves to have cuddles too.

She also enjoys playing with toys although she doesn’t quite know what to do with them.

The pair are looking for an experienced home which has ideally has had German Shepherds in the past.

Both love to play with each aother and are happiest when they can run around and play rough together.

Axle and India are looking for a home where they are the only pets but can work on their social skills with dogs when out and about on walks.

Axle is a gentle giant but can sometimes not realise his size and can be a little clumsy and India can be a little worried initially so we feel a home without children would be best for the pair.

Call 01205 260546 or email slincs@jerrygreendogs.org.uk

• Jerry Green Dog Rescue is excited to announce its plans to open a new non-charity shop in the North Lincolnshire region.

We are looking to open the new and groovy shop to raise funds and awareness for the much needed rescue centres we operate across Lincolnshire, Nottinghamshire and Yorkshire.

“The success of our new shop will rely on the donations we receive from our supporters” says Jacqueline Bell, CEO at Jerry Green Dog Rescue.

“What better reason to give your wardrobe and cupboards a good detox and donate your unwanted items to a great cause.”

Whether you have a mountain of clothing sitting unused in your wardrobe or just a few items you haven’t worn in a while, bag it up and donate it to any Jerry Green Dog Rescue centre.

“Every donation will make a difference.

“We will also have a number of volunteer opportunities coming up as part of our shop launch, from volunteering as a shop assistant to working in the sorting, steaming and pricing element of the shop there’s plenty to get involved in.” added Jacqueline.

• For any more information on Jerry Green Dog Rescue’s charity shop venture please give us a call on 01652 657820 or email fundraising@jerrygreendogs.org.uk

• Therena will be back with her training tips next week.