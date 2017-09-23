WEEKEND WEB:

MAN’S BEST FRIEND: A weekly column from the South Lincs Centre of Jerry Green Dog Rescue

He may not be able to save the universe just yet, but five-month-old Flash certainly has the potential.

Masquerade Ball

This beautiful Border Collie is super intelligent and is looking for a home that will help keep his brain active.

Flash has super amounts of energy and like all puppies would need someone willing to put the time in to train him.

We think Flash would be most suited to living in an active home that would be willing to do agility or flyball with him, to help keep him entertained and tire out his Collie mind. To take up the role of Flash’s sidekick call the Algarkirk team to arrange a visit on 01205 260546.

• APPEAL: Could your business support our charity auction at the Masquerade Ball?

We are looking for prizes to be donated for our big event on October 28.

The prizes could be anything from a box of chocolates or wine to an experience day or voucher.

The prizes will be listed on each table and on our social media with details about the company that donated them.

We will also publicly thank you for your generosity to our 35,000 followers on Facebook, so some fantastic opportunities of marketing here.

Don’t forget you can still buy your tickets for this event too. Each ticket is £40 or you can book a table of 10 for the price of nine, which is £360.

Get in touch today if you can help: email elizabeth.hempstock@jerrygreendogs.org.uk

• TRAINING TIP: Lots of dogs can suffer with their impulses, which can cause dog reactivity, snatching food and ignoring their owner. Last week we looked at a stay, this week we are tackling door manners.

Dogs suffering with impulse control can often bound out of doors and lead the way onto walks.

The key here is to teach your dog to wait and ask permission from you before walking out the door, which will kick off a walk on a good footing.

You can do this exercise before you walk through any door in the home.

Firstly, start by getting your dog to look at you by calling their name. Open the door a crack and give the cue to wait/stay.

Every time your dog looks away and tries to go through the door, shut the door. Every time they look at you, open the door a bit more. Keep going, gradually increasing the gap in the door until you have opened it the whole way.

if they are still holding their stay then reward them with a treat and let them walk through the door. Keep practising and you will soon crack it. Don’t forget to treat reward progress throughout to encourage the good behaviour.

Take your training slowly and in short sessions.

• We run a variety of training classes and 1-2-1s at Jerry Green Dog Rescue. If you would like to find out more about positive training techniques call our centre trainer on 01205 260546.

