Weekend water problems for south Lincolnshire villages

Homes in Quadring, Kirton and Sutterton had little or no water for several hours at the weekend due a burst pipe in the area.

Engineers from Anglian Water went out to an area in Love Lane, near Sutterton Village Hall, after callers reported problems with their water supply at about 7.30pm on Saturday.

One resident, who asked not to be named, said: “I went to make a cup of tea and turned on the tap only to find that no water was coming out of it.

“I went online and reported it to Anglian Water before trying the tap again and there was still nothing except a dribble of water.

“I was panicking because I didn’t know how I was going to wash my hair before going to bed.

“There was also a worry that I wasn’t going to have any water for the next day.

“Fortunately, the engineers fixed the problem pretty quickly as I didn’t have any bottled water to drink.”

During the past week, water problems ranging from have also been reported in Bicker, Fosdyke, Gosberton, Swineshead and Wyberton.

An Anglian Water spokesman said: “We are very sorry for any inconvenience caused by the interruption to customers’ water supplies in the Boston area following a burst pipe on Saturday evening.

“The location of the burst pipe in Love Lane, Sutterton, and the affected area would have seen some low pressure to varying degrees.

“Anglian Water engineers worked to re-route water around the damaged section of pipe and households found that their water supplies were back to normal in around two hours on Saturday evening.”

On its website, Anglian Water said it aimed to deal with any water supply problems “as soon as possible”.

