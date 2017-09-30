WEEEKEND WEB: What’s coming soon at the cinema?

GAVIN MILLER previews the best upcoming films.

VICTORIA AND ALBERT (pg)

SOUTH HOLLAND CENTRE

STARTING THURSDAY OCTOBER 5

The Queen’s Oscar-nominated director Stephen Frears (who also helmed Philomena and Dangerous Liaisons) goes back to his roots with another Royal Family-inspired biographical drama, which chronicles the real-life relationship between Queen Victoria (Oscar-winner Judi Dench) and her Indian servant Abdul Karim (Furious 7’s Ali Fazal).

The likes of Michael Gambon (Harry Potter 3-8), Simon Callow (Four Weddings and a Funeral) and Eddie Izzard (Ocean’s Thirteen) round off a very British-inspired cast – with the late Tim Pigott-Smith starring in his last film role – for this well-received flick, which has generally notched very favourable reviews.

flatliners (15)

SHOWCASE CINEMA DE LUX PETERBOROUGH,

FROM TOMORROW

Oscar-nominated Juno actress Ellen Page and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story’s Diego Luna headline this remake of the cult 1990 psychological sci-fi/horror film, which sees five obsessive medical students try to find out what lies beyond the confines of life by stopping their hearts for short periods to trigger a near-death experience – which gives them a first-hand account of the afterlife.

Original film actor Kiefer Sutherland guest stars.

GOODBYE CHRISTOPHER ROBIN (15)

SHOWCASE CINEMA DE LUX PETERBOROUGH

FROM TOMORROW

Star Wars: The Force Awakens’ Domhnall Gleeson headlines this biographical story, starring as legendary Winnie the Pooh author AA Milne, who finds inspiration for his beloved Hundred Acre Wood tales through his interactions with his young son, Christopher Robin (Alex Lawther and Will Tilston).

Suicide Squad starlet Margot Robbie plays his wife Daphne, with Trainspotting’s Kelly MacDonald as Christopher Robin’s nanny.

Also showing:

SOUTH HOLLAND CENTRE SPALDING:

BLACK SABBATH: THE END OF THE END (15), TOMORROW AT 7.30PM

ROYAL OPERA HOUSE: LA BOHEME, TUESDAY AT 7.15PM

SHOWCASE CINEMA DE LUX PETERBOROUGH:

HOME AGAIN (12A), FROM TOMORROW

BLACK SABBATH: THE END OF THE END (15), TODAY AT 8PM

SPICE WORLD (PG): THE MOVIE, FRIDAY AT 7.30PM

GOD’S OWN COUNTRY (15), MONDAY AT 2PM & 7.30PM