WEDDING: Gerald Chilvers - Janet Croft

A couple who won top prize in a ‘Say I Do’ prize draw have been married in Cyprus.

Janet Fay Croft and Gerald Peter Chilvers, of Spalding, were married at Sensimar Sea Breeze by Atlantica, and earlier in the year had entered the draw through Ernest Jones at Springfield’s Outlet Shopping to win a £500 gift card.

The bride is the second daughter of the late Mr and Mrs Chapman, of Crowland, and the bridegroom is the first son of the late Mr and Mrs Chilvers of Spalding.

Janet was given away by her long-time friend Clinton Cooper.

The bride was attended by chief bridesmaid Lisa Bertolaso and Nicola Benley.

Best man was David Girringe.

The couple, who are both retired, met at Spalding Services Club.