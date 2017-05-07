We’re hosting a fantastic fun dog show

MAN’S BEST FRIEND: By Jerry Green South Holland Dog Rescue

We will be hosting a fantastic fun dog show on Saturday, May 20 between 11am and 4pm at Sutterton Village Hall.

This is a fabulous fun event with a chance to win some rosettes for your dog, learn some training tips from Theren, our trainer, and visit Heather at our pop-up grooming salon.

There will be a barbecue, tombola and lots more fun stalls.

Oscar’s Pet Food will also be joining us to show off their fantastic dog food starter packs.

For the dog lover or enthusiast this event is not to be missed.

DOG OF THE WEEK

Trifle is a loveable three year-old Lurcher girl who is always very happy to see you. She loves to get lots of cuddles and go on long walks. She walks very gently when on her harness.

Trifle has been socialising with other dogs while being with us and could possibly live with a calm similar sized dog.

She would be unsuitable to live with smaller animals.

Trifle could possibly live with Soda (who we suspect may be her daughter). They do have a bit of a bond and enjoy spending time together.

Trifle is very gentle and could possibly live with children.

Therena’s Training Tip – pulling on the lead pt2

Hold a high value treat by your side, encourage her to follow the treat and reward at intervals if she has stayed close to you.

You can gradually increase the time between treats.

We recommend using comfortable equipment as an aid with training.

If you need any further advice on positive training techniques why not book a one to one with our centre trainer Therena?Call 01205 260546 to book in.