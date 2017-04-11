Water taxi launches for a new season

Spalding Water Taxi has launched for another season of return trips between Spalding town centre and the Springfields outlet.

The taxi runs from the start of April until the end of September and offers relaxing 30 minute cruises.

It is open Monday to Saturday, 10am to 5pm and 11am to 5pm on Sundays and Bank Holidays.

Single journeys are £3, returns £6 and family tickets £9.

Tickets can be purchased from the taxi, from the South Holland Centre or the Springfields information point.

Local MP John Hayes launched the new season and is pictured above with operations manager Anthony Grunwell and pilot Mike Chapman.

Photo TIM WILSON): SG010417-249TW