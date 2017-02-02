Water company’s apology over sewer works in Spalding

Anglian Water is apologising to Spalding drivers for disruption following a second extension to its sewer repairs in the Hawthorn Bank and Bourne Road area.

Work began in mid-December and is now expected to continue through to early March.

An Anglian Water spokesman told us: “The work going on in the Hawthorn Bank area is a very large job, which has had to be carefully planned.”

Work to be completed during the newly extended road closure involves lifting a manhole chamber back to street level, as ground conditions underneath the road have caused it to sink down, realigning sewers running from homes and replacing the collapsed main sewer running underneath Hawthorn Bank.

Anglian Water says its repair team has been forced to hand dig the excavation to avoid damage to gas and water supplies as they are close to the sewer.

The company revealed this week it plans to step up repairs from five days a week to seven days a week.

The company spokesman explained: “Now a solution has been designed and the sewer has been exposed we hope to start working seven days a week wherever possible but we are unable to work extended hours – late into the evening or overnight – as it is a residential street and we try to minimise the noise disruption for local residents wherever possible.”

The spokesman said the company is “very sorry for the disruption caused”.

“The road closure will be in place until the beginning of March,” the spokesman told us. “But please be assured we will be working as quickly as possible to get the road re-opened and back to normal. A signposted diversion route is in place.”

Pennygate and Monks House Lane have been choked with traffic, including HGVs, since the sewer works began.

Road diversions will be in place around Stonegate, Gedney, for works by BT between February 6-17. The diversion route is via Crow Lane, Broadgate, Station Road, the A17 and Churchgate.

