Watchdog speaks out over inequality of access to NHS dental services for Spalding and South Holland people

A health watchdog has spoken out about Spalding and South Holland people suffering inequalities of access to NHS dental services.

The comments come as 1A Dental Practice prepares to close its service at Spalding’s Johnson Community Hospital on August 31.

Patients’ watchdog Healthwatch Lincolnshire says it recognises that a new caretaker service is due to be in place in September and a new dental practice opens later in the year, but it is concerned that there are inequalities in access for the people of Spalding and South Holland.

Healthwatch Lincolnshire chief executive officer Sarah Fletcher, said: “Whilst it is acknowledged in the letter received by patients that they have the option to attend a dental surgery in Werrington, Peterborough, it is important to note that this would result in an approximate 20 mile journey (40 miles round trip).

“Many of the people who have contacted Healthwatch Lincolnshire have told them that they do not have their own transport to travel to Werrington.”

