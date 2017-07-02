Was this the same show?

Reading the recent report on Holbeach Town and country Fayre made us wonder if it was the same event we went to as we saw a different side to it as on Sunday there were many gaps where traders and stall holders had been on the Saturday and left as one trader told us that they had not taken much money and they had gone.

The Saturday evening entertainment in the tent was not a patch on past years and the arena events ended at three o’clock on the Sunday while in the past they have run through to till gone five or later with the cabbage hurling now tucked away in a small arena and it’s now £2-50 to have a go while in the past it was always free.

But as the show had a high public attendance at least there will be lots more money to be donated to worthy causes as before.