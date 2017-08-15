Wartime memories stir the souls in Spalding

Have your say

LIVES First Responders staff meet World War II nurse Cara Neave. Photo: SG120817-192TW.

Early estimates suggest that more than 10,000 people visited the fifth Spalding 1940s Weekend at Ayscoughfee Hall on Saturday and Sunday.

LIVES First Responders staff (from left) Annie Wakefield, Vicky Kerfoot, Astrid Preston, Emma Tancred and Louise O'Connor meet World War II nurse Cara Neave. Photo by Tim Wilson. SG120817-192TW.

Memorabilia displays, re-enactments, demonstrations, stalls and vehicles from the 1940s went alongside live music from Cherie Lawrence and Boston Jive.

The weekend had an extra thrill provided by a spectacular Battle of Britain Memorial Flight flypasts where Hurricane, Spitfire and Lancaster aircraft flew over the hall.

Coun Gary Taylor, portfolio holder for community at South Holland District Council, said: “The 1940’s Weekend was another spectacular success, attracting many people from all over the district and even further afield.

“The event provided two days of fun-filled activities and also gave visitors a poignant chance to remember those who fought in the war.

“We’ve had a lot of positive feedback from visitors and I would like to thank everyone who came along, as well as the stallholders and re-enactors who took part.

“I would also like to thank all of the organisers who worked extremely hard behind the scenes to make the event such an outstanding occasion.”

The council organised the weekend in partnership with Spalding Memorial Parade, giving visitors the chance to dress up in wartime clothes to attend a VJ Day parade.

Coun Taylor said:“The 1940s Weekend always proves popular as it has a fun and welcoming atmosphere, providing two days of enjoyable activities.

Stephen and Carol Kane in the Peace Garden with the World War I and Lutyens Memorials behind them. Photo by Tim Wilson. SG120817-206TW.

“These include memorabilia displays, re-enactments, demonstrations, vintage stalls, period vehicles, live music and dancing.

“However, the weekend also gives people a chance to remember those who served their country as they fought in the Second World War.”

The wartime theme continues when RAF pilot Kev Rumens talks about his career flying Tornado and Vulcan aircraft at Ayscoughfee Hall on Sunday, August 27, at 2pm.

To book tickets priced £5 per person, call Ayscoughfee Hall on 01775 764555 or email museum@sholland.gov.uk

Dancers from Boston Jive in front of Ayscoughfee Hall. Photo by Tim Wilson. SG120817-204TW.

