Warning to sweep chimneys after fires in Spalding and Fleet

Two chimney fires within three hours in Spalding and Fleet have led to a new warning about soot build-up.

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue is reminding people to have their chimneys swept after the fires in Bridge Street, Spalding, and Charles Road, Fleet, on Monday.

Both fires, at about 6.20pm and 10.25pm respectively, were caused by a build-up of soot.

John Barke, deputy community fire safety manager at Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue, said: “The incidents in Spalding and Fleet come as a timely reminder for people to maintain their chimneys and open fires.

“With temperatures dropping and more people relying on fires to heat their homes, it is important that people take the time to follow our advice.

“Please get your chimney swept to avoid putting your life and those around you in danger.”