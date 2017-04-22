Warning over new council tax scam bid

Households across Lincolnshire are being warned about a telephone scam in the county where callers claim that council tax bills have been lowered.

Several elderly residents have been called by someone who was persistent in telling them that the amount of council tax they owe had been cut after their properties had been revalued.

The caller also claimed that their victims were entitled to a refund if they gave them their bank details.

A spokesman for Boston Borough Council, one of the authorities targeted, said: “Residents should be careful if they are ever asked for their bank details by someone calling them where they have not initiated the call themselves.

“The only, and very rare, circumstances in which a council would ask a customer about their bank details is to verify the information it already holds.”

To report council tax scams, call South Holland District Council on 01775 761161.