Warning over illegal transfer of waste scam

Lincolnshire Police is warning farmers and landowners about requests to store rubber, bales and wood chippings on their land.

The danger of such waste catching fire, and the sharp-smelling fumes that would be given off, is on top of the cost to farmers for having it removed which could run into several hundred thousand pounds.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman confirmed that one farmer from the county was left with a bill of £40,000 to clear this type of waste, while another has to pay out £250,000 or run the risk of a possible arson attack.

The spokesman said: “There is a huge cost for the victims of these scams and we urge people to remain vigilant because of this.”

For more advice, call The Environment Agency on 03708 506506.