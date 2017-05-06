Warden works tirelessly to rehome lost dogs

CABINET CALL: By South Holland District Council Cabinet member Coun Anthony Casson

Earlier this year my portfolio holder roles changed and I took on, among other things, responsibility for the council’s Dog Warden Service.

Our Dog Warden Rachel Thompson works tirelessly, helping to re-unite lost dogs with their owners and round up any stray dogs spotted in the district.

In fact, you may well have seen her on television as she was featured in a BBC 1 documentary.

She also set up the South Holland District Council Dog Warden Facebook page which has proved immensely popular, often being seen by over 10,000 people, thanks to the huge number of likes and shares that her posts get.

The Facebook page has helped Rachel reunite dozens of dogs and given her access to a lot of helpful information.

During 2016/17 Rachel picked up a total of 168 dogs and 53 were taken into kennels.

A significant number of the dogs picked up were Lurchers as they are often left behind by hare coursers.

• Switching subject now, one of my other portfolio responsibilities is the council’s licensing team.

They process licences for shops, pubs, clubs and taxis to make sure these services operate within legislation, helping to keep the public safe. If you are planning to hold a public event then you will have to contact licensing to ensure it is properly regulated.

Last year saw the introduction of the first ever National Licensing Week, launched by the Institute of Licensing as part of its 20th year celebrations.

This initiative was established with a view to raising public awareness and bringing together practitioners in all areas of licensing to celebrate the role licensing plays in every day lives.

This year, National Licensing Week 2017 will run from June 19 to 23 and South Holland District Council will be getting involved.

If you follow the council’s social media accounts – ShollandDC on Twitter and South Holland District Council on Facebook – you’ll soon see the scheme promoted and find out what’s happening as a result, so watch this space.