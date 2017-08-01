Ward budgets used to help fund new gates at Cowbit St Mary’s church

A Cowbit church is benefiting from a new set of gates thanks to help from three South Holland Councillors.

St Mary’s Church had been in need of replacement back gates after its previous wooden structure was damaged.

Couns Andrew Woolf (on the left of our picture), Anthony Casson (centre) and Rodney Grocock (right) used funds from their designated ward budgets to help pay for new metal gates to match those at the front of the church yard.

The new gates were made and fitted by Chain Bridge Forge in Spalding and the church congregation gathered to officially bless them.

Coun Casson said: “The new gates are certainly an improvement and they make the whole church yard look nicer. I know they have already received a lot of positive feedback.

“We were made aware that the church needed some new gates and were more than happy to use funds from our ward budgets to contribute towards them.

“We are always on the lookout to help community groups, clubs and organisations.”

All South Holland Councillors have designated ward budgets which they regularly use to support worthy causes across the district.

For more information visit the website www.sholland.gov.uk

