Wanted over Spalding and Holbeach shop thefts

The people in the CCTV images may be able to assist with shop theft enquiries. If you are the person in the picture, or you know their identity, please call 101.

The first incident involves the theft of Superdry jackets from the Designer Warehouse store, on the Springfields outlet, on September 26. If you recognise any of the three people in the CCTV images, please contact PC 628 Stewart on 101, quoting incident number 222 of September 28.

Clothing and a vacuum cleaner were stolen from the Sainsburys store in Winfrey Avenue, Spalding, around 5.45pm on November 12. If you know any of the three people pictured in the CCTV image, please contact PC 770 Swift on 101, quoting incident number 258 of November 14.

Meat was stolen from the Tesco store in Boston Road South, in Holbeach, around 4.45pm on November 23. Please contact PC 770 Swift on 101, quoting incident number 309 of November 23.

An XBox and PS4 games were taken from the Sainsburys store in Holland Market, Spalding, on Friday, December 2. Please contact PC 590 Irving on 101, quoting incident number 151 of December 4.

Finally, an iphone 7 was taken at around 2pm on Monday, December 19 from Carphone Warehouse in Winfrey Avenue, Spalding. Please contact PC 246 Munro on 101, quoting incident number 283 of December 19.

The men in the CCTV image may be able to assist with theft enquiries. ANL-161221-094912001

The person in the CCTV image may be able to assist with theft enquiries. ANL-161221-094840001

The person in the CCTV image may be able to assist with theft enquiries. ANL-161221-094830001

The person in the CCTV image may be able to assist with theft enquiries. ANL-161221-094759001

The person in the CCTV image may be able to assist with theft enquiries. ANL-161221-094820001

The person in the CCTV image may be able to assist with theft enquiries. ANL-161221-094922001