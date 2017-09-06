Walkers in Lincolnshire one step closer to enjoying England Coast Path

People in Lincolnshire are one step closer to being able to walk around the entire England coastline as Natural England announce that work has started on every stretch of the England Coast Path.

The England Coast Path is an inspirational project to create the world’s longest continuous coastal trail. There are three stretches included in the project that pass through Lincolnshire. Ramblers’ volunteers are working with Natural England to discuss the best route that the England Coast Path should take for the following stretches:

• Sutton Bridge to Skegness

• Mablethorpe to Humber Bridge.

Ramblers’ director of advocacy and engagement, Nicky Philpott said: “This is a huge milestone in the story of the England Coast Path and one we should celebrate. Building sandcastles on the beach, dipping toes in the sea and taking a stroll along clifftops are favourite activities that cross generations and bring us all together.

“So it might surprise you that until recently, a third of England’s coastline was inaccessible. The Ramblers has long dreamed of a country where everyone can freely enjoy our beautiful coast, so we were pleased that after years of campaigning, in 2010, work started on the England Coast Path.”

At almost 3,000 miles long, the path will stretch around the entire English coastline. Not only will this open up new paths, it will create new areas of open access land so people can freely explore headlands, cliffs and beaches, right up to the water’s edge.

Natural England has been working with landowners, local authorities and others to open up stretches of the path and Ramblers’ volunteers have worked tirelessly to walk and survey swathes of coast, mapping out the best route for walkers.

Nicky added: “We’d like to thank our wonderful volunteers who have spent hours exploring possible routes for the path. Using their local knowledge and thinking with their feet they are helping to ensure that the England Coast Path is not just a path, but one of the most incredible walking trails in the world.”

The Government hope to complete the England Coast Path by 2020, and the Ramblers is keen to ensure that plans are put in place to maintain the path once it’s complete and has become a National Trail.

Stuart Parker, area secretary of the Lincolnshire Ramblers, said: “We are looking forward to completion of the stretches of the route in Lincolnshire in order to provide public access to our varied coastline.”

To find out more, visit www.ramblers.org.uk/EnglandCoastPath