Volunteers needed to help form community ‘safety net’ in Gosberton area

Gosberton and surrounding villages could be among the first in South Holland to launch a Good Neighbour Scheme.

Retired nurse Jane Brigginshaw, the former Parkinson’s disease nurse specialist for south Lincolnshire, and friend Sue Barker are holding a public meeting on Friday in the hope of meeting volunteers prepared to lend a hand and people who might benefit.

The scheme could offer services like:

• Befriending, home visiting and companionship.

• Dog walking or caring for pets during holiday or illness.

• Giving lifts for medical appointments.

• Simple household tasks such as tuning televisions, changing light bulbs or taking down and hanging curtains.

Jane and Sue, who live in Gosberton Clough, would like the scheme to embrace Quadring as well as Gosberton, Gosberton Risegate and their home village.

Good Neighbour schemes come under the umbrella of Community Lincs and Jane first heard about them after spotting a leaflet while walking her dog in Sempringham.

“I though we could do with something like this,” said Jane. “I think it will help to bring the community together and I hope it will form a safety net for people who have got a need that no one else can meet.”

As well as being based at Spalding’s Johnson Community Hospital, Jane worked as a district nurse and knows there are some people who are housebound and don’t see anyone from one day to the next.

Jane says the scheme could offer befriending and perhaps help people newly discharged from hospital, with someone popping in.

“It really depends on the volunteers and what skills they have to offer,” said Jane.

• Friday’s meeting starts at 6.30pm in Gosberton Church Hall, which is behind St Peter and St Paul’s Church, in Westhorpe Road. The Good Neighbour idea already has the blessing of Gosberton and District Community Action Team (GCAT). The scheme is not intended to replace the services provided by qualified tradespeople, such as electricians or plumbers.