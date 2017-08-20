Volunteers needed to help event run smoothly

Not only can you make a valuable difference to someone else, but you may increase your own sense of purpose, direction and self worth through making such a vital contribution.

Just living with a condition or disease or caring for someone who does often arms you with valuable information and insight.

Diabetes UK(Lincolnshire), for example, is seeking volunteers for its peer support programme, designed to bring people with diabetes together to share experiences and gain practical tips.

Volunteers are sought to help set up and facilitate six to 10 monthly, one- to two-hour meetings over the course of a year. Volunteers will also help signpost people to appropriate help and support in gathering feedback.

The organisation is hosting a Living with Diabetes Day in Spalding for people with type 2 diabetes and is also keen to hear from anyone who would like to help it run smoothly.

Volunteers are sought to help register and direct people on arrival, support the Diabetes UK stand and help to set up and pack away.

The event is scheduled for November 15, 10am to 4pm, at Springfields Events and Conference Centre in Spalding.

In addition, British Red Cross is seeking Support at Home volunteers to help enable people to live as independently as they can at home, building trusting relationships and helping them to regain their confidence and well-being.

Working closely with health and social services colleagues, volunteers can make the difference in preventing an admission to hospital or helping clear the path for a timely discharge home.

Tasks may include visiting the client on their arrival home from hospital, keeping someone company for a few hours at a time or helping with practical tasks like shopping, collecting prescriptions and light meal preparation.

By offering as little as two hours per month you can make a great difference.

These are just a few examples of volunteering roles available in South Holland.

If you’re interested in volunteering or would like more information on any of the above, visit www.lincolnshireorg.uk , contact enquiry@lincolnshirecvs.org.uk or call the LCVS Spalding office on 01205 510888 option 3.