Volunteers needed for new St Barnabas Hospice shop and cafe in Spalding

St Barnabas Hospice is looking for volunteers to staff its new charity shop and cafe in Spalding due to open next month.

The charity, which currently has over 1,100 volunteers and 26 shops across Lincolnshire, needs more people to give some of their time to help out at the shop and cafe when it opens at the former White Hart Hotel in Market Place.

Caroline Peach, Retail Manager for St Barnabas Hospice, said: “This is such a brilliant chance to join a local charity and really make a difference in the community.

“Our volunteers are all amazing and they really do help us to ensure that individuals in Lincolnshire receive dignified and compassionate end-of-life care when they need it.”

Volunteers will work as retail assistants, providing customer service to both shoppers and donators at the Spalding shop.

For more details, call the hospice on 01522 518221.