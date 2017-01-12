Volunteers needed for new Holbeach library

Lincolnshire Co-op is encouraging people to apply to become volunteers at its new community library in Holbeach.

Currently there are 22 residents who volunteer to support the library, and now the local retailer is looking for more people to join the team.

The library, currently in Church Street, will be moving into a new home as part of a major project by Lincolnshire Co-op to create a hub of community facilities on the site of its food store in Fleet Street.

The new library will have a stock of over 4,000 books. These are provided by Greenwich Leisure Limited, which is a staff-owned co-op and the UK’s largest leisure charitable social enterprise responsible for managing libraries across Lincolnshire on behalf of Lincolnshire County Council.

There will also be an exciting children’s area within the library space, which will open on Monday, February 13.

As well as the library, the £1.2 million project will see the town’s Lincolnshire Co-op post office and pharmacy move onto the site alongside the revamped food store. These services are both currently located on the High Street in Holbeach and will also re-open on Monday, February 13.

Lincolnshire Co-op’s volunteer vo-ordinator Rachel Ashmore said: “Volunteering at our library is a great way to meet people and develop new skills. We’re keen to hear from enthusiastic people in Holbeach and the surrounding area who could spare a couple of hours a week to give back to their community.

“This is even an ideal chance for sixth formers looking to add experience in a working environment to their CV.”

Training for volunteers is also provided by GLL, which allocates a dedicated library development officer to support each new library. Volunteers will also have the support of Lincolnshire County Council’s customer care centre via a dedicated phone line which volunteers and visitors can use.

To register your interest in volunteering for Holbeach Library, contact Rachel Ashmore on 01522 785299 or email rashmore@lincolnshire.coop