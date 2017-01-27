Volunteer for emergency flood exercise in Lutton next month

A real-life flooding emergency will be acted out in Lutton next month and the community are invited to take part.

Suttons on the Wash (SoTW), a community-led group set up to help respond to disasters and emergencies in Long Sutton and the surrounding villages, is holding an all-day exercise in Lutton on Thursday, February 16.

The village will be the scene of a “high-risk flood” and people are needed to volunteer as evacuees for the day.

Fran Blinco, of SoTW, said: “Disasters or major emergencies can strike suddenly, unexpectedly and anywhere.

“SoTW is a self-help group, mentored by Lincolnshire County Council’s Emergency Planning and Business Continuity Service, designed to help prepare our community for an emergency and therefore reduce its impact.

“We’re looking for volunteers who would like to take part in the exercise, playing the role of an evacuee so that we can test certain area of the SoTW’s Community Plan.”

For more details, call Fran Blinco on 01406 365730.