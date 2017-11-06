Vital roles filled at Holbeach Civic Society

The Holbeach Civic Society held a well- attended meeting at the Reading Rooms on Thursday and is thrilled that it is growing in popularity, with five new members joining.

The Society was at risk of closing due to a lack of members and people in a position to take on the required roles.

However, Nick Worth stepped in as chairman and, after a few months of running it on his own, now got support from Tracey Carter as secretary and Val Gemmel as treasurer.

Paul Jackson, from South Holland District Council, was guest speaker on Thursday and spoke at length about the Local Plan, explaining to the Society about the lengthy process it is, also the purpose of the plan and the use of it going forward over the next 20 years.

He kept the subject very much about Holbeach and answered all the questions the residents had openly and honestly and gave good insight into the developments and future plans for Holbeach.

Afterwards, members enjoyed nibbles and drinks, and also had the opportunity to ask Paul questions separately and the chance to speak to each other about the information received.

Nick, Tracey and Val hope to work hard together to keep the meetings interesting and informative and plan to book future speakers and visits that they feel will be relevant to the group.

The Society always welcome new Members. The next meeting, which will include the AGM, will be held at The National Centre for Food Manufacturing in January, date to be confirmed.