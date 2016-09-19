Vintage Wings and Wheels Weekend at Holbeach St Johns

Spectators had their eyes on the sky and the ground as Fenland Aero Club held its Vintage Wings and Wheels Weekend at Fenland Airfield, Holbeach St Johns.

The event featured vintage cars, lorries, motorbikes, aeroplanes and microlights as well as a display by Fenland and West Norfolk Aviation Preservation Society. There were also games, stalls and refreshments for visitors.

Trevor Watson, Charles Ackland and Michael Holliday with their model display. SG170916-167TW

Visiting aircraft were guided in by air traffic controller (ATC) Ray Nicholson and assistant ATC Margaret Hearn, and marshalled by Michael Hunt.

Among the planes on display was a G Fenland, which Simon Cooke navigated alongside his pilot to win the furthest travelled at the Malta Rally.

Life on the ground – and in the slow lane – was ably demonstrated by a Second World War Scamell Pioneer, which owner Terry Welsh told us has a top speed of 22mph.

There were lots of magnificent vintage vehicles on display, including a 1970 Welsh made Gilbern shown by David Nicholson and a Suffolk built SS100 shown by Neil Jervis.

Terry Welsh with his World War Two Scammell Pioneer. SG170916-179TW

For fans of retro, there was a glimpse into 1970s life when John Wickes showed off a caravan from the period.

Among those attending were members of Wisbech and District Historic Vehicle Club.

Neil Jervis with his Suffolk built SS100. SG170916-165TW

Ray Nicholson and Margaret Hearn in air traffic control. SG170916-171TW