Village joins together in Kirton for family fun day

The sun brought out the best of Kirton for a family fun day in the grounds of the town hall on Sunday.

A host of stalls, games and displays brought children, parents and grandparents to the centre of the village for a day that started with a joint service involving Kirton’s Parish, Methodist and New Life Comunity Churches (NLCC).

The day was officially opened by World War II veteran Stanley Naylor (95) who served in the Royal Air Force, with spells in Belgium, France and Germany from 1941 until a year after the war ended in 1946.

After the church service and grand opening, there were dance and taekwondo displays, music from keyboard player Becky Clark and a grand raffle in aid of a new Lincolnshire Road Victims Memorial planned Westgate Woods, Wyberton.

Pastor Neal Mugglestone, church leader at NLCC which organised the day alongside a committee of people from Kirton, said: “We had a great service in the morning when we joined with Kirton Methodist Church and the parish church, bringing a great united feel as churches across the denominations worshipped together.

“Then the day was officially opened by Stanley Naylor who is a long-standing local figure and a true Kirtonian, as he describes himself.

GIANT RAFFLE: Anne Bourne (standing) and a friend man the Lincolnshire Road Victims Memorial stall at Kirton Family Fun Day. Photo supplied by New Life Community Church, Kirton.

“It was a great day to connect with the community of Kirton as the event was supported by many local clubs and trade stands.”

Anne Bourne, the inspiration behind the grand raffle and memorial following the death of her daughter and niece in a crash in 2004, said: “We were really delighted with how it went, have sold raffle tickets right up to the fund day itself, and we couldn’t have asked for a better day.”

Mr Mugglestone added: “We are very pleased with the success of this year’s event and we look to continue and grow it over the next few years.”