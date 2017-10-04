Village homes plan for Weston submitted again

Plans to build 45 new homes in Weston have been drawn up for the second time after developers won an appeal against South Holland District Council.

Larkfleet Homes was given the green light to build a selection of one to five-bedroom homes on more than four acres of land off Small Drove by a planning inspector in September 2016.

The developers took advantage of the district council’s failure to make its mind up within a set period, usually of between eight and 16 weeks, and the appeal was won on the grounds that the new homes would not harm “the character and appearance of the area”.

Weston Parish Council members considered the revised plans during its October meeting in Weston Hills on Monday, comparing it to strict conditions laid down by the Planning Inspectorate which upheld Larkfleet’s appeal.

Despite having no objections to the revised plans, parish councillors did question Larkfleet’s scheme “to deal with any contamination of land or pollution of controlled waters”, a condition it has to meet before any building work can start.

Other concerns included tree planting, landscaping and the widening of Small Drove.

• The former Wimberley Hall Farm Shop and Cafe in Weston could become two new homes under plans discussed and not opposed by parish councillors.

Chris Bustance, who closed the business at the end of August after winning the right to convert farm buildings into a shop nine years ago, has applied to change the buildings into two houses for himself and family members.

High business rates was the reason given by Mr Bustance for closure and a planning statement described the trading situation as “unsustainable”.

• Grass cutting, new play equipment and a seat for Weston’s bus stop are some of the priorities that may be on the parish council’s 2018-19 budget.

Tuesday’s meeting in Weston Hills was the first chance for parish councillors to suggest items of spending that may affect the setting of next year’s council tax precept.

New equipment for Weston Hills playing field, the cost of maintaining land to be given over for extra burial space at St Mary’s Church, Weston, extra grass cutting by South Holland District Council and a seat at Weston’s High Road bus stop.

• Extra space for burials outside St Mary’s Church, Weston, are to be created after parish councillors unanimously agreed to give the church more land.

The ‘gift’ of land, once used as a pub garden, was made after reassurances from Lincoln Diocese about the future of St Mary’s staying open as a church.

But any agreement between the parish council and the church will be subject to strict conditions, including the land reverting to the parish council’s ownership should the church be closed in the future.