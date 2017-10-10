Village coffee morning fundraiser

Coffee mornings were set up in Moulton Seas to provide company for the elderly but have now raised hundreds for charity.

Their first coffee morning in March proved so popular that they have now become a weekly event and the group have been raising plenty of cash too.

Volunteer Suzanne Thorpe said “We wanted to give it a cafe feel and give people the chance to meet up with others from the area.

“Around 18 to 25 people over 50 attend each week and we have raised enough to continue our meetings and support charities which was always the plan – it was never going to be a full profit group.”

Now, £450 will be shared between Macmillan, Cancer Research, Alzheimers, Parkinsons, plus the village over 60s christmas meal.

Suzanne added “We have loads of volunteers, some of who travel from further out. It is open to everyone and we would love it if more people came along.”

The mornings are held every Wednesday at the village hall, starting at 10.30am.

Photo (TIM WILSON): SG041017-132TW