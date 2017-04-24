VIDEO: Vehicle hits house near Quadring level crossing and prompts road closure

Police were called to Town Drove, Quadring, this morning after a house near the level crossing was hit by a vehicle.

A trailer came to rest against the wall of the house, and bricks on the corner of the property were dislodged.

The house at Quadring hit by a trailer. SG240417-101TW

A tractor, believed to have been towing the trailer, was parked at the front of the house.

Two police vehicles attended the scene and officers were directing traffic past the incident.

A police spokesman told us moments ago: “There are no injuries but the road may be closed for a couple of hours as a structural engineer needs to assess the damage to the house and the trailer will need to be recovered.”

The accident happened at about 10.40am.