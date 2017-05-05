VIDEO UPDATE: Pinchbeck industrial estate fire

Firefighters are damping down after a blaze at a commercial premises in Pinchbeck this morning.

An aerial ladder platform is being used as a water tower as the the operation in Cresswell Close on the Benner Road Industrial Estate is scaled down.

Firefighters damping down

The blaze was at AGM Complete Parts and Components Ltd at around 7.45am and nearby residents say they heard an explosion, while eye witnesses say the roof of the building is severely damaged. Smoke could be seen from a distance.

At the height of the fire the road was closed to the public and surrounding businesses were evacuated.

People in the area were being advised to keep their doors and windows closed.

An aerial ladder platformn, a water carrier, four main jets and two sets of breathing apparatus were used and East Midlands Ambulance Service were also on the scene.

The scene this morning