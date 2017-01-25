VIDEO: Popular bike show returns to Spalding for 31st event

Over 4,000 revved up to the 31st annual Springfields Motorbike Show over the weekend.

Bike enthusiasts of all ages and many families enjoyed the two-day extravaganza.

Dave Bryant with his Triumph Bonneville

Many clubs were in attendance, accessories were on sale, and visitors could admire classic and custom bikes as well as the latest offerings from manufacturers.

Those attending also enjoyed the opportunity to meet celebrity guest Ian Hutchinson and the TT racer was happy to sign copies of his book, pose for photographs and answer questions.

Organiser Claire Lunn, of Independent Events Management, has taken over from husband Jason, who ran the event for the previous seven years.

She said: “It went really well. Visitors were mostly local but we also had people arriving from Norfolk, Cambridgeshire, Nottinghamshire and even Shropshire.

Sandra Bryant with an 660SS Norton

“For many it’s the chance to have their first ride of the year and to meet up with friends.”

She said that next year’s event will be held over the same weekend, January 20 and 21, 2018.

• Two pages of pictures in tomorrow’s (Thursday’s) Spalding Guardian.