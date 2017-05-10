Search

Vicar fights for tenancy victims of Spalding’s housing crisis

The Rev John Bennett is helping tenants reclaim their deposit. SG030317-123TW

The Rev John Bennett is helping tenants reclaim their deposit. SG030317-123TW

0
Have your say

The Vicar of Spalding has spoken out about landlords exploiting tenants who try to reclaim deposits paid on rented homes.

Component:1.7954310.1494408342, , ,$mergedBody