Vets’ ‘tree’ cheers for hospital

A Long Sutton veterinary practice has come up with a novel way of creating some Christmas cheer at their premises – and helping poorly babies at the same time.

Medivet in West Street, Long Sutton, have lit up their reception area with a Christmas ‘tree’ made up from lights and baubles. Visitors to the practice can buy a bauble for £1 to place on the tree and have their pet’s name printed on it. The money collected will go to the neonatal unit at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, King’s Lynn, which looks after babies born early or unwell at birth. Pat Anderson, client care assistant at the practice, says their tree creation is proving really popular. “At the moment there are at least 150 baubles on the tree and the number is growing rapidly now that the idea has caught on so rapidly.” If you’d like to place a bauble on the ‘tree’ you can call Medivet on 01406 365683 or email long.sutton@ medivet.co.uk • Laure Charrier is pictured above with re-homed rescue cat Oliver Twist alongside the tree. Photo: SG211216-105TW