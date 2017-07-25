Veterans’ club to open doors in Spalding soon

Ex-service veterans aged 60-plus and volunteers with a military background can enjoy fun and friendship at a new Camaraderie Club opening in Spalding.

Nikki Sharp, the project coordinator for the Royal Voluntary Service (RVS), is herself an ex RAF sergeant who served in Afghanistan and says the clubs are run by veterans for veterans.

Spalding Services and Social Club is opening its doors to the veterans and the first meeting is on Friday, August 4 between 1pm and 3pm.

Ken Willows, who chairs Spalding branch of The Lincolns, said: “I think it’s a good idea, particularly for veterans who are on their own and if they are not in an association.

“It’s nice to meet up with old comrades.”

The Spalding club will be the fifth to open under the umbrella of the RVS.

The first was in Lincoln and Nikki was a volunteer there before taking on her role as coordinator.

She said: “The Lincoln club was good for me because I was with people who understood my situation. It was just a safe environment for me to be in.”

Nikki says the format of the clubs is simple and they’re always held in a bar so the veterans can enjoy a pint or beer or a cup of tea and, if they like, play cards or a game of pool.

She said the aim is for them to be self-funding through running raffles and the like.

The RVS will have an information stall at the Ayscoughfee Hall 1940s Weekend on August 12 and 13.

• To volunteer for the club or to ask about becoming a member please call the RVS on 01522 305313 or email lincolsnhirehub@royal voluntaryservice.org.uk