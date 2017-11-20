Vera’s makes bring Macmillan funds

A donation of more than £550 has been made to Macmillan Cancer Support thanks to the hard work of a special lady.

Vera Angelo, from Moulton Seas End, produced all the amazing goods for a charity stall at this year’s Pumpkin Festival and visitors snapped up her goods.

Her many flavoured jams proved most popular, with her homemade chutneys, pickles, cakes and soft toys not far behind.

Vera was helped out on the stall by the charity’s Liz Breach, who enjoyed selling Vera’s wonderful wares.

“It was a real eye-opener,” said Liz. “People who you wouldn’t necessarily expect to donate, like young lads, were so generous. Well done them! It was a lot of hard work and we were also able to auction off a donated pumpkin for an extra £20, so that was a bit more for the pot!”