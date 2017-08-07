Vehicles broken into at Bourne Woods

Police are appealing for witnesses after two vehicles were broken into while parked at Bourne Woods between 2pm and 4pm on Thursday.

Vital medical equipment for a sick child was taken from one of the vehicles, causing great distress to the family. Fortunately, a member of the public found the medical bag discarded some distance away and it was able to be returned.

You can contact police through the non-emergency number 101, quoting incident number 327 of August 3 or through the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.