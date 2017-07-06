Vehicle fire in Holbeach St Matthew

Holbeach firefighters extinguished a vehicle fire on Barge Road, Holbeach St Matthew on Wednesday evening.
The crew used one hose reel to extinguish the blaze, at 9.04pm, the cause of which is still under investigation.
