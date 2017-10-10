Vampire facelifts at dentist’s

Spalding’s Tulip Dental Practice now offers non-surgical beauty treatments, including Vampire facelifts and Botox, alongside wide-ranging dental services.

Dentist Dr Israr Razaq and his wife, Dr Almira Haseeb, have extended surgery opening to Saturdays to cope with demand from dental patients and a new associate dentist is due to be appointed soon.

Two new dental therapists have already joined the practice team.

The practice has “quite a long waiting list” for NHS patients.

Almira (27), a junior doctor at Peterborough City Hospital, said: “For the time being, there is a waiting list that we are putting (NHS) patients on.”

Almira, who has previously worked at hospitals in Nottingham and Derbyshire, will provide medically inspired beauty procedures.

Celebrities have long made facial enhancement treatments like Botox and lip fillers familiar techniques to most people, while Vampire facelifts, popularised by Kim Kadashian, are a more recent addition.

The facelift technique, also known as platelet rich plasma treatment, involves drawing blood from a patient’s arm, and separating out the platelets which are then combined with other “fillers” and injected under the facial skin.

Tulip Dental Practice has an open day from 9am-5pm on Saturday, October 28 so Spalding people can meet Dr Razaq and Dr Haseeb at their Woolram Wygate base.

Israr’s plan is to continue offering NHS dental treatment as well as private dental plans to suit individual needs.

After graduating from King’s College, London, he went on to work in Leeds Teaching Hospitals and became a member of the Joint Dental Faculties of The Royal College of Surgeons.

He has also worked in London’s Harley Street and was mostly recently working in Helpston until taking over at Tulip Dental Practice in August.

Almira described her husband as “a real local lad who was born and brought up in Peterborough”.

She said: “He is excited about now putting all his energy into his latest project and providing the highest level of care for his patients.

“He believes dentistry is an art and dental care requires attention to detail, a high level of skill and time.”

Israr’s work has cosmetic elements with invisible braces, dental implants and teeth whitening treatments.

Both doctors will work with primary schools to promote oral hygiene and dispel children’s fears about visiting the dentist’s.

